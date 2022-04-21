Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Panel of judges hears arguments in NY gerrymandering lawsuit

Panel of judges hears arguments in NY gerrymandering lawsuit

By: The Associated Press MARINA VILLENEUVE April 21, 2022 0

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Did New York's Democratic-led Legislature unconstitutionally pass new maps setting congressional district boundaries for the next decade? That's among the questions before a panel of five mid-level appellate judges, who began hearing arguments Wednesday. A group of Republican voters say the maps are indeed gerrymandered, and have filed a lawsuit in state ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo