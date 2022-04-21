Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / State liable for attack on patient

State liable for attack on patient

Damages to be decided in separate trial

By: Bennett Loudon April 21, 2022 0

A New York State Court of Claims judge has ruled that the state of New York is 100% liable for injuries suffered by a patient at a state-run psychiatric facility where he was attacked by another patient. The trial on liability was heard on Oct. 5 via video-conferencing technology. “A trial on the issue of damages will ...

