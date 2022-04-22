Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries

Court rules NY Democrats gerrymandered district boundaries

By: The Associated Press April 22, 2022

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state Democrats engaged in gerrymandering when drawing new congressional district boundaries for the next decade, a panel of five mid-level appellate judges ruled Thursday. In a divided 3-2 ruling, the majority found the congressional map was unconstitutional — a decision that, if upheld, would block the use of those district ...

