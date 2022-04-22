Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Child custody: Burnett v. Smith

Fourth Department – Child custody: Burnett v. Smith

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Child custody Half-siblings Burnett v. Smith CAF 20-01177 Appealed from Family Court, Monroe County Background: The respondent mother appealed from an order that awarded the petitioner father sole custody and primary physical residence of the two subject children, with visitation to the mother. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted with ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo