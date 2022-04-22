Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 14, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 14, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 14, 2022      65  NOT PROVIDED AKA CLIFFORD HAZEL LLC et ano to MASTERMIND ALLIANCE NY LLC Property Address: 45 HAZELWOOD TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12649 Page: 0475 Tax Account: 107.53-2-42 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BELLIMER, NANCY M et ano to PECK, GREGORY ROBERT Property Address: 110 LYMAN STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo