Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 30, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 30, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 30, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT MOBLEY, JOHNNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOBLEY, JOHNNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOBLEY, JOHNNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOBLEY, JOHNNIE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MOHAMUD, NOOR H Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MONTGOMERY, LANCE Favor: COMMISSIONER OF TAXATION AND FINANCE MORRISON, MALLORY Favor: NEW YORK ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo