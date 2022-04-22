Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Mar. 31, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded March 31, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FORBES, DENNIS Appoints: FORBES-SMITH, JOYCE SEELEY, FRANCES Appoints: SEELEY, DAVID STELZER, HEINRICH R Appoints: STELZER, MICHAEL F US BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: SPECIALIZED LOAN SERVICING LLC YOKOM, MARY JEAN Appoints: HOLMES, CATHY  

