Home / Law / New trial ordered in harassment case after prosecutor allowed on jury

New trial ordered in harassment case after prosecutor allowed on jury

A DA was allowed on jury

By: Bennett Loudon April 22, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed contempt and harassment convictions because the judge allowed an attorney from the prosecutor’s office to sit on the jury.

