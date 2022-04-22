Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
NFL gives defense against Black coaches’ discrimination suit

By: The Associated Press LARRY NEUMEISTER April 22, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL is telling a judge there are multiple reasons why a lawsuit brought against it by three Black coaches who allege racist hiring practices should fail. In the letter released Thursday in advance of an initial hearing before a Manhattan federal judge, the league said it will either ask that the ...

