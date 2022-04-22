Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – ERISA: N.Y. State Teamsters v. C&S Wholesale Grocers

Second Circuit – ERISA: N.Y. State Teamsters v. C&S Wholesale Grocers

By: Daily Record Staff April 22, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit ERISA Successor liability – Substantial continuity doctrine N.Y. State Teamsters v. C&S Wholesale Grocers 20-1185-cv Judges Cabranes, Raggi, and Carney Background: At issue is whether the court erred in dismissing the plaintiff’s claim alleging that the defendant evaded and avoided withdrawal liability under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act and whether the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo