Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 18, 2022                52  NOT PROVIDED NASIM, SALIM et ano to NASIM PROPERTIES INC et ano Property Address: 198-202 GRAND AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12650 Page: 0621 Tax Account: 107.61-1-38./home Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 TORRES, SORIDALYS CRUZ to HAUPTLY, BILLIE JO et ano Property Address: 181 HOLLYBROOK ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo