Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 31, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Mar. 31, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded March 31, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BARRETT, JACQUELINE et ano Favor: Credit Acceptance Corporation Attorney: SHELLY L BALDWIN ESQ Amount: $5,648.92 Bilak, Shawna Favor: Focus First Federal Credit Union Attorney: BOYLAN CODE LLP Amount: $12,215.37 Carter, Brandon et al Favor: NORTHSIDE CHURCH OF CHRIST OF ROCHESTER INC et ano Amount: $38,400.00 Christian, Octavia L et ano Favor: The Canandaigua National ...

