Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Mar. 31- Apr. 1, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded March 31, 2022 LIEN RELEASE HAMER, THERESA Favor: MONROE COUNTY SOCIAL SERVICES DISTRICT 728 WOODBINE AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Liens Filed Recorded April 1, 2022 LIEN RELEASE BASTIAN, TERRY Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 1 HIGH GATE TRAIL #6, FAIRPORT NY 14450 BASTIAN, TERRY Favor: WESTAGE AT HARTS WOODS HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION INC 1 HIGH GATE ...

