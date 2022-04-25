Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 18, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 18, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 25, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 18, 2022               94 NOT PROVIDED CAVICCHIOLI, TRISHA A & CAVICCIOLI, TRISHA A Property Address: 1419 HOLLYHOCK DR, WEBSTER NY Lender: EVANS BANK, NA Amount: $90,000.00 MEDINA, JOSE Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $64,800.00 NASIM PROPERTIES INC & NASIM PROPERTIES INC Property Address: 113 LINCOLN ROAD EAST, ...

