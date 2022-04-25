Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
New city program to ‘right the wrong’ of redlining

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 25, 2022 0

The city of Rochester will use $13.3 million to build 100 single-family affordable houses, helping to correct the wrongs made by redlining.

