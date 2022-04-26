Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Forshey

Fourth Department – Sex Offender Registration Act: People v. Forshey

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Sex Offender Registration Act Response to treatment – Mitigating factor People v. Forshey KA 20-01595 Appealed from Orleans County Court Background: The defendant appealed from a determination that he is a level three risk pursuant to the Sex Offender Registration Act. He argues that it was in error to refuse to ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo