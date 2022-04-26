Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Stay-away order of protection: People v. Farrell

Fourth Department – Stay-away order of protection: People v. Farrell

By: Daily Record Staff April 26, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Stay-away order of protection Defendant’s child People v. Farrell KA 19-01377 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal contempt. He challenges a stay away order of protection in favor of his son. Ruling: The Appellate Division modified the order by deleting the stay-away and ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo