Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Brighton Grassroots, Whole Foods finally to collide in courtroom

Brighton Grassroots, Whole Foods finally to collide in courtroom

By: Kevin Oklobzija April 27, 2022 0

Construction is well underway on the new Whole Foods plaza off Monroe Avenue in Brighton, but now opponents challenging the size and scope of the project will get their day in court — six years after first raising opposition. State Supreme Court Justice J. Scott Odorisi this morning granted a request for trial by Brighton Grassroots, ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo