Fourth Department – Right to be present: People v. Haygood

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Right to be present Gang affiliation – Witness identity – Protective order People v. Haygood KA 19-00446 Appealed from Supreme Court, Onondaga County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of murder and criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that his right to present at a material stage of trial ...

