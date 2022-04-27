Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 20, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 20, 2022            44  NOT PROVIDED S&B RENTALS AND PROPERTY LLC to DAVIS, SHERRITA et ano Property Address: 269 SAW STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12651 Page: 0676 Tax Account: 135.26-3-5 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 JACQUE, CATHERINE A et ano to JACQUE, KYLE et ano Property Address: 109 FRAZIER STREET, ...

