Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 20, 2022         81 NOT PROVIDED BETTS, DAVID M & BETTS, DEBORAH M Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $99,000.00 CARROLL, MARK P Property Address: Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $65,000.00 DIXON, RODERICK L & DIXON, TERRIE L Property Address: Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS INC Amount: $135,000.00 FLOWERS, KIM & SAVERY, BRITHNEY Property ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo