Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC | Bryan Smith

April 27, 2022

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC Rochester office welcomes Bryan Smith as Senior Counsel. Smith is a registered patent attorney and graduated from Boston College Law School.

