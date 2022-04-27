Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC | Jeremy Sher

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Patty Remmell Admin April 27, 2022 0

Bond, Schoeneck & King, PLLC Rochester office welcomes Jeremy Sher as Senior Counsel. Jeremy is a trial lawyer with extensive commercial litigation experience and a graduate of Princeton University and New York University School of Law.

