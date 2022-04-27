Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Forfeiture: United States v. MacIntosh

Second Circuit – Forfeiture: United States v. MacIntosh

By: Daily Record Staff April 27, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Forfeiture Preliminary order – Time-related directive United States v. MacIntosh 14-1908-cr Judges Walker, Lohier, and Stanceu Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction for Hobbs Act robbery and firearm offenses. He argues that the order of forfeiture against him should be vacated because the court failed to enter a preliminary order prior ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo