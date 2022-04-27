Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Split Court of Appeals upholds weapon conviction

Split Court of Appeals upholds weapon conviction

Majority claims error was harmless

By: Bennett Loudon April 27, 2022 0

In a 4-3 decision, the New York State Court of Appeals has upheld a weapon conviction, despite a ruling that the trial judge should not had admitted DNA evidence without a hearing. “The evidence of defendant’s guilt was overwhelming,” the majority wrote in the decision released Tuesday. Defendant Levan Easley, 30, was convicted in July 2013 in ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo