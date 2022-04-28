Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Commentary / Commentary: Toward a More Perfect Union?

Commentary: Toward a More Perfect Union?

By: Special to The Daily Record Kevin Ryan April 28, 2022 0

The Law Day theme this year — “Toward a More Perfect Union: The Constitution in Times of Change” — at first struck me as a dodge, an effort to avoid talking about the disease that afflicts America by shifting the conversation to something much more academic and traditional. It is a theme that could have ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo