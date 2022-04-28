Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Negligence: Reichmuth v. Family Video Movie Club Inc.

Fourth Department – Negligence: Reichmuth v. Family Video Movie Club Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Negligence Negligence per se – Expert affidavit Reichmuth v. Family Video Movie Club Inc. CA 21-00079 Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The plaintiff commenced an action for damages alleging an injury when he stepped and fell off the sidewalk in front of a Little Caesar’s restaurant owned by the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo