Fourth Department – Photo identification: People v. Pinet

April 28, 2022

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Photo identification Defendant’s intimidating demeanor People v. Pinet KA 20-00313 Appealed from Onondaga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that the photo array identification procedure was unduly suggestive because he was the only person depicted leaning back and staring in ...

