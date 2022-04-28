Jacqueline Phipps Polito

Office Managing Shareholder, Littler Mendelson P.C.

Years in current role: 3

What do you enjoy most about practicing labor and employment law?

I most enjoy being a trusted business partner and advisor to my clients. As an attorney who specializes in employment and labor law for management, it’s important to understand the core business of my clients before giving advice and counsel. In doing so, I can assist them with making business decisions based upon applicable law. For litigation matters, I take pride in providing my clients with first-class litigators exclusively trained in representing management. Due to our level of expertise, we are able to give unique cases the time and attention they need to successfully protect our clients’ business and reputation.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

As we continued to work remotely, burnout became a concern, so keeping employees engaged was top of mind. My priority was to ensure each team member continued to feel valued and connected, regardless of the environment. Littler has done a great job in providing our Rochester team with the tools and resources they needed to do their jobs, while supporting employee wellness. With this support, our team has been able find a work-life balance that works for them, which in turn, helps them bring their best self to work while providing excellent service to our clients.

What do you see as the biggest changes in labor and employment law in the next 3-5 years?

As many companies have learned, flexible and remote work options are becoming the norm. Over the next few years, I think more firms will make the adjustment to meet the current demands of the work force by offering hybrid or remote options. A key to successfully implementing a flexible work model will be the adoption of the latest technology — allowing firms to effectively serve the competitive needs of clients. Firms can get ahead by investing in technology infrastructure, training and preparation for cybersecurity threats, and devising workplace accountability techniques to support the growing demands of clients and employees.