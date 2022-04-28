Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 21, 2022            49 14420 CONRADT, CARRIE et ano to WENCEK, DANIEL Property Address: 8423 RIDGE ROAD WEST, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12652 Page: 0208 Tax Account: 054.13-2-13 Full Sale Price: $310,000.00 ZAP LAND HOLDINGS LLC to GILL, LEE E JR Property Address: 8684 RIDGE ROAD WEST, BROCKPORT NY ...

