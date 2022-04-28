Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 4-5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 4, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT Hoyte, Beverly A Favor: ESL Federal Credit Union Attorney: MARK A DREXLER ESQ Amount: $19,849.59 JOHNSON, TAMIKA 94 WILTON TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: AQUINAS INSTITUTE OF ROCHESTER Attorney: MARK H STEIN ESQ Amount: $3,257.76 Kertesz Landscape LLC et ano KERTESZ LANDSCAPE LLC KERTESZ LANDSCAPE LLC, KERTESZ LANDSCAPE LLC KERTESZ LANDSCAPE LLC ...

