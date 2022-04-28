Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 5, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 5, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN CLAUDIAS LEARN N PLAY DAYCARE INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,403.09 LE, MELINDA Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $105,429.06 POPE, HENRY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $26,775.77 LIEN RELEASE ANDERSON, MARY L Favor: USA/IRS CORREA, PEDRO VELAZQUEZ Favor: USA/IRS DAVIS, SHIRLENE P Favor: USA/IRS DECOSTE, DONALD L Favor: USA/IRS HENDERBERG, ALAN P Favor: USA/IRS MALLETTE, ANDREA Favor: USA/IRS STERN, DAVID Favor: USA/IRS MECHANICS LIEN EAST/ALEXANDER HOLDINGS LLC Favor: SZULGIT ELECTRIC INC Amount: $6,231.60 337-339 ...

