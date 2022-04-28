Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 28, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 5, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY HELFER, MARY E Appoints: HELFER, LAWRENCE R LAKEVIEW LOAN SERVICING, LLC Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC LAURIA, ANGELA Appoints: DELUCA, ANTHONY T MERKLINGER, ELEANOR M Appoints: MERKLINGER, WILLIAM SPINELLI, FRANCIS A Appoints: SENGLAUB, FRANCES A SPINELLI, JOANNE M Appoints: DECARLIS, COLLEEN UNITED SHORE FINANCIAL SERVICES LLC Appoints: NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE LLC WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY Appoints: SELENE ...

