Nelson Thomas

Founding partner, Thomas & Solomon LLP

Thomas has more than two decades of experience in labor and employment law and was one of the founding partners of Thomas & Solomon LLP in 2000.

Before founding Thomas & Solomon LLP, Thomas worked at Nixon Peabody LLP from 1993-2000.

Thomas is also an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association and a certified Federal Court mediator with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York.

Thomas received the Rochester Business Journal’s Forty Under 40 award in 2002. He received the Special Service Award, awarded by judges of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York, in 1999.

He received his B.A. from Emory University and his J.D. from University of Virginia School of Law.