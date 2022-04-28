Stacey E. Trien

Partner, Adams Leclair LLP

Years in current role:7

What do you enjoy most about practicing labor and employment law?

I am a pragmatic problem solver. I enjoy helping employers, whether navigating and defending a claim filed in court, advising on day-to-day personnel matters as they arise, or helping businesses to ensure their personnel policies comply with state and federal laws.

What has been the biggest challenge you’ve dealt with over the past year?

The ongoing pandemic has been at the forefront of issues related to employment law yet again this past year. There has been a whirlwind of activity in state and federal legislation and judicial decisions related to all things COVID, which I am actively following so that I can provide up to date and practical advice to our clients.

What do you see as the biggest changes in labor and employment law in the next 3-5 years?

The remote workplace that has exploded during the pandemic has created numerous legal issues that will need to be addressed as employers continue to allow employees to work from home. For example, if an employee is working remotely from another state temporarily, which state’s laws apply to the employment relationship? What if that employee takes their home office to another country? Technology has changed the nature of the employment relationship, and laws are not yet in place to adequately address many resulting issues.

What community organizations do you support as a volunteer and why?

I am currently serving as the president of the Greater Rochester Association for Women Attorneys (GRAWA). Among other things, this organization advocates for the professional development and well-being of all women attorneys and facilitates fair and equal justice for all. In this position I am able to mentor and support women attorneys, and also to support programming to encourage girls in our community, especially those in under-represented communities, to enter the profession.