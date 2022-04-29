Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / After drug conviction, NY couple plans marijuana dispensary

After drug conviction, NY couple plans marijuana dispensary

By: The Associated Press CLAUDIA TORRENS April 29, 2022 0

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — Eladio Guzmán spent two years in jail for selling drugs, missing the birth of his first child. Cannabis is part of his tumultuous past, but a year after New York legalized possession and use of marijuana, it could be his future. He's eager to open a recreational dispensary. “I did time, we suffered,” said ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo