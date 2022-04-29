Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 22, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 22, 2022              61 NOT PROVIDED STEFANINI, CHANCY to BAART, SHARON C Property Address: 159 NEWTON ROAD, GREECE NY Liber: 12652 Page: 0595 Tax Account: 074.15-12-2 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BOUVIA, LAURA C et ano to BOUVIA, LAURA C Property Address: 32 OXFORD STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12652 ...

