Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 5, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 5, 2022 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT MATTLE, DENICE A Favor: CAPITAL ONE FSB MORREALE, STACY Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC MURPHY, TIFFANY Favor: MRC RECEIVABLES CORP OBERLIES, JENNIFER L et ano Favor: RAB PERFORMANCE RECOVERIES LLC OZTURK, HASAN Favor: DISCOVER BANK SIDLES, GREGORY Favor: KIRIK, PAVEL TOWLSON, MARTHA E Favor: CAPITAL ONE BANK USA NA WHITE, KIM et ano Favor: MIDLAND ...

