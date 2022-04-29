Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 22, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 22, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff April 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded April 22, 2022               107 NOT PROVIDED DIXON, JEROME C & DIXON, JEROME C Property Address: 322-324 BROOKS AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO JEFFREY PILOSI IRA Amount: $485,000.00 DIXON, JEROME C Property Address: 275/70 OWENS ROAD, SWEDEN NY Lender: EQUITY TRUST COMPANY CUSTODIAN FBO TIM ...

