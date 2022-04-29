Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / NY on the ethics of protecting smartphone contact information

NY on the ethics of protecting smartphone contact information

By: Nicole Black April 29, 2022 0

Smartphones are such an integral part of our day-to-day lives that it’s often difficult to recall how we managed without them. Our mobile devices allow us to easily connect with our family members and colleagues while also offering instantaneous access to the information we need to get work done. One of the primary reasons smartphones are ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo