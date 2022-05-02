Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Matrimonial Matters: Fourth Department rejects child support offsets

Matrimonial Matters: Fourth Department rejects child support offsets

By: Sara Stout Ashcraft May 2, 2022 0

In a recent Decision, the Fourth Department Appellate Division addressed an issue that has been lurking around child support calculations for many years. Livingston Co. Support Collection Unit o/b/o Yusko v. Sansocie, 180 CAF 21-01261 (4th Dept., 2022). That is, the issue of how to calculate appropriate child support when each parent has the children ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo