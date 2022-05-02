Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 25, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 25, 2022         72  NOT PROVIDED DNR RENTAL PROPERTIES to ROSEY CAPITAL LLC Property Address: 80 NICHOLS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Liber: 12653 Page: 0541 Tax Account: 106.28-2-29 Full Sale Price: $1.00 14420 BRANDON WOODS CONSTRUCTION INC to RYAN, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 1641 NATHANIEL POOLE TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12653 Page: 0218 Tax ...

