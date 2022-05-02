Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 5-6, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded Apr. 5-6, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Judgments Recorded April 5, 2022 SATISFACTION OF JUDGMENT SCHMALZBAUER, GERALD Favor: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC Attorney: RUBIN ROTHMAN LLC Amount: WILCOX, TYRON Favor: CROWN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC Amount: TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT MILLERD, GUY 3698 E LAKE, CANANDAIGUA NY 14424 Favor: ATLANTIS ASSET RECOVERY LLC Attorney: PRO SE Amount: $9,365.22 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT BRUKE, DANIELLE B et ano 117 ...

