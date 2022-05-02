Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 6-7, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded Apr. 6-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded April 6, 2022 LIEN RELEASE FAUBERT, JOAN L Favor: USA/IRS FAUBERT, JOAN L Favor: USA/IRS FAUBERT, MICHAEL P Favor: USA/IRS LIEN SATISFIED BOARD OF MANAGERS OF FRENCH COURT WEST CONDOMINIUM Favor: GREENWOOD, KEVIN RELEASE OF MECHANICS LIEN CLOVER LAWN AND LANDSCAPING INC Favor: GERALD, KROECKEL 434 FRENCH ROAD, NY     Liens Filed Recorded April 7, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BRUMFIELD, SONCERAE T Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $24,484.95 GAUSE, ...

