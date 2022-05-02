Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded Apr. 25, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages  Recorded April 25, 2022         93 NOT PROVIDED GOLDEN EGG PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LLC & GOLDEN EGG PROPERTY INVESTMENTS LLC Property Address: 110 ST CASIMIR STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $225,000.00 14420 RYAN, CHRISTINE M Property Address: 1641 NATHANIEL POOLE TRAIL, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS ...

