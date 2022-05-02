Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded Apr. 6-7, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff May 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded April 6, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY MATHEWS, WILLIAM H Appoints: BEIER, CAROL W NEUMANN, CASSANDRA LYNN Appoints: NEUMANN, BENJAMIN SCOTT PRESTIANNI, SUSANNE Appoints: PRESTIANNI, LISA US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: FAY SERVICING LLC Powers of Attorney Recorded April 7, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY FEDERAL DEPOSIT INSURANCE CORPORATION Appoints: CIT BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION FLAT ROCK MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST Appoints: CARRINGTON ...

