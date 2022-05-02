Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / RIT faculty awarded grant to assist victims of gun violence 

RIT faculty awarded grant to assist victims of gun violence 

By: Andrea Deckert May 2, 2022 0

A team of faculty from Rochester Institute of Technology’s Center for Public Safety Initiatives is spearheading a new initiative to address community trauma and health inequity caused by gun violence. Through a $225,000 grant from the Greater Rochester Health Foundation, the team will support the launch of a new one-stop shop in Rochester to provide comprehensive services ...

