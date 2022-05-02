Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Split court rejects appeal in murder case

Split court rejects appeal in murder case

By: Bennett Loudon May 2, 2022 0

In a split decision, a state appeals court has rejected a claim that the defendant in a murder trial was denied effective assistance counsel. Daniel Bradford, 43, was convicted in Steuben County Court in April 2011 of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree criminal contempt, aggravated criminal contempt, first-degree offering a false instrument for filing, and ...

