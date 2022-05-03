Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Condemnation: West Gates CIP LLC v. State of New York

Fourth Department – Condemnation: West Gates CIP LLC v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Condemnation Indirect damages – Highest and best use West Gates CIP LLC v. State of New York CA 21-00560 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action seeking direct and indirect damages for the defendant’s appropriate by condemnation of a portion of claimant’s commercial property. Damages were awarded ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo