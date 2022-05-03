Monroe County, NY deeds recorded Apr. 26, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff May 3, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded April 26, 2022              83  NOT PROVIDED BEAUREGARD, SUSAN H to BEAUREGARD, SUSAN H et ano Property Address: 110 CASTLE ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Liber: 12654 Page: 0083 Tax Account: 162.11-1-1 Full Sale Price: $106,082.26 L VIOLA ENTERPRISES LP to VIOLA HOMES INC Property Address: 45-B ARMETALE LUSTER, PENFIELD NY Liber: ...

